 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2020

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has unveiled a new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW) capacity.

The capacity can reach up to 15 MW using the company’s Power Boost function, a 222-meter diameter rotor, 108-meter long blades, and a 39,000 m2 swept area.

The 14 MW capacity allows one SG 14-222 DD machine able to provide enough energy to power approximately 18,000 average European households every year. Approximately 30 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines could furthermore cover the annual electricity consumption of Bilbao, Spain, Siemens Gamesa said.

"Offshore is in our DNA,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit. “Since we helped create the offshore wind industry in 1991, we’ve been determined to safely increase operational performance, minimize technology risks, and create a consistently lower Levelized Cost of Energy. 

"The SG 14-222 DD demonstrates our drive to lead the way in a world powered by clean energy. In fact, just one unit will avoid approx. 1.4 million tons of CO2 emissions compared to coal-fired power generation over the course of its projected 25-year lifetime."

The 222-meter diameter rotor uses the new Siemens Gamesa B108 blades, each 108 meters long.

Additionally, the company says, the turbine’s massive 39,000 m2 swept area is equivalent to approximately 5.5 standard football pitches.

"It allows the SG 14-222 DD to provide an increase of more than 25% in Annual Energy Production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine," the company said.

"Furthermore, the new offshore giant features a low nacelle weight at 500 metric tons. This light weight enables Siemens Gamesa to safely utilize an optimized tower and foundation substructure compared to a heavier nacelle. Benefits thus arise in the form of lower costs per turbine by minimizing sourced materials and reducing transportation needs," Siemens Gamesa added.

The prototype will be ready in 2021 with the turbines expected to be commercially available in 2024

Andreas Nauenannual electricity consumptionclean energy
Email

Related News

A broken container filled with furniture will be processed for salvage, recycling and waste onshore. (Photo: AMSA)

Australia Pressing Yang Ming to Pay for Container Cleanup

Dozens of containers lost from a ship at sea have been recovered off the coast of Australia as the country's maritime authority…

Illustration only: Credit: TechnipFMC

Subsea Umbilicals Demand Hit by COVID-19

Analysts from Norway's Rystad Energy expect that the global oil and gas investment cuts will severely hit demand for subsea equipment…

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Acteon Firms Take Part in Platform Installation Off Trinidad

Acteon Group subsidiaries MENCK and LM Handling have won a contract to support piling operations for a platform installation…

Neptune Energy’s Q13a platform, set to be home to a hydrogen production facility under the pilot project. (Photo: Neptune Energy)

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy has informed that another partner - Eneco - has joined the PosHYdon pilot, the world’s first…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd

SMD is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of remote intervention equipment, working in hazardous environments worldwide. Customers span a range of sectors from energy (oil and gas, marine renewables and offshore wind infrastructure), to telecoms, mining, naval / military and scientific communities.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news