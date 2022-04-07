 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2022

Maju 510 Tug: Singapore's First Autonomous Vessel Project Complete

As the systems integrator for the autonomous solutions, Keppel O&M upgraded the Maju 510 by digitalising onboard systems and processes, modifying the vessel, as well as integrating best-in-class technologies and enhanced systems connectivity. - Credit: Keppel O&M

As the systems integrator for the autonomous solutions, Keppel O&M upgraded the Maju 510 by digitalising onboard systems and processes, modifying the vessel, as well as integrating best-in-class technologies and enhanced systems connectivity. - Credit: Keppel O&M

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine said Thursday it had completed work on the Maju 510 tug, its first autonomous vessel project.

"Capable of autonomous vessel navigation as well as collision detection and avoidance (CDCA), the Maju 510 tug, owned and operated by Keppel Smit Towage, is the first vessel in the world to receive the Autonomous Notation from ABS classification society," Keppel O&M said.

According to Keppel O&M, the tug is the first in South Asia that can be remotely operated by joystick control. It can be controlled from the shore command center with a joystick even for complex maneuvers and was the first vessel in the world to receive the ABS Remote Control Navigation Notation in October 2021.  According to Keppel O&M, the remote control feature leverages the ultra-low latency 4.5G network connectivity of M1, another member of the Keppel Group, to establish standards and data transfer links in terms of latency and reliability for the ship to shore communication, and support mission-critical Internet-of-Things maritime applications.

Furthermore, the vessel is the first vessel to receive the Smart (Autonomous) Notation under the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This certifies the tug’s ability to perform autonomous and remote control navigation in a controlled environment with seafarers on board.

As the systems integrator for the autonomous solutions, Keppel O&M, through its technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), set up the shore command center and upgraded the 65-ton bollard pull Maju 510 by retrofitting advanced systems to generate digital situational awareness and high accuracy positioning and maneuvering.

The Maju 510 was outfitted by Keppel O&M with state-of-the-art systems and technologies, such as ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision and Marine Pilot Control, which use artificial intelligence to automate navigational observations, fusion of data from different sources, risk assessment, decision making and vessel control. The tug was also outfitted with various technologies that KMDTech developed in partnership with MPA and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), such as a Digital Twin which simulates vessel behavior in multiple scenarios.

Following the completion of the autonomous tug, Keppel O&M and Keppel Smit Towage aim to collaborate with MPA to test varying degrees of autonomous operations, including interaction and collaborative operations among autonomous vessels, tests in live traffic, remotely supervised autonomous operation with improved port connectivity, and pushing and towing operations, the company said.

As the systems integrator for the autonomous solutions, Keppel O&M  upgraded the Maju 510 by digitalising onboard systems and processes,  modifying the vessel, as well as integrating best-in-class technologies and enhanced systems connectivity.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said, “Autonomous vessels and technologies have immense potential to transform the nature of maritime operations. We are pleased to be setting new records and industry standards at global scale with the completion of Keppel O&M’s first autonomous tug.

"With in-depth engineering expertise and extensive retrofitting experience, Keppel O&M is able to customize autonomous solutions for a range of vessels. This includes digitalizing onboard systems and processes, modifying the vessel, as well as integrating best-in-class technologies and enhanced systems connectivity. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with MPA and industry partners to raise the bar for maritime operations.”

Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “Singapore’s regulatory sandbox for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) allows industry players, like Keppel Offshore & Marine, to develop and demonstrate smart navigation capabilities in our port waters. We are pleased that under the SRS, the tugboat ‘Maju 510’ has received the first Smart (Autonomous) D2B notation. We will continue to collaborate with our industry partners to advance the deployment of autonomous vessels in the Port of Singapore.”

Romi Kaushal, Managing Director of Keppel Smit Towage, said, “Autonomous and remote operations enhance the efficiency and safety of tug operations by adding value with additional traffic and situational operational information. This allows the tug captain and crew to focus on the more crucial tasks of safe tugging operations. We look forward to working with MPA and Keppel O&M to test and deploy more of the tug’s autonomous capabilities.”

 

Related News

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

Whaling Painting: This mid-19th century painting depicts the dangers of whaling. As a whaler strikes a final blow, his whaling ship stands by in the distance to receive and process the whale into oil. Image courtesy of the New Bedford Whaling Museum Library and Archives

Two Century Old Shipwrecked Whaling Ship Discovered in GOM

NOAA and partners reportedly discovered the wreck of a 207-year-old whaling ship called Industry in the Gulf of Mexico. The…

Image courtesy iXblue

Autonomy: iXblue ramps up DriX USV Production

iXblue has been ramping up its production of DriX Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) to meet the growing need for efficient…

Figure 1. Graduate student Ashley Nicoll with deep ocean vehicle DOV LEVIN after recovery from an exploratory dive into a nearshore canyon off San Diego, California. (Photo by Phil Zerofski, Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UCSD.)

Lander Lab #2: Small Autonomous Landers for Studying the Community Ecology of Nearshore Submarine Canyons

Lander Lab will routinely feature field work by researchers from around the world using ocean landers. We begin with the…

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

MTS Names Ostrander Executive Director

The Marine Technology Society announced that Chris Ostrander was selected as the organization’s new executive director, effective March 8, 2022.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Chet Morrison Contractors

Chet Morrison Contractors provides integrated oil and gas industry services and creative project solutions for upstream, midstream and downstream clients operating in land and marine environments. Our multidisciplinary team is committed to providing superior service…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Master (Unlimited)

● Lake Michigan Carferry

Associate Director, Vessel Operations

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news