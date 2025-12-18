Thursday, December 18, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 18, 2025

Smart Seismic Solutions Selects Sercel Node Solutions for Energy Exploration

© Sercel

© Sercel

Sercel has supplied Smart Seismic Solutions (S3) with a comprehensive nodal seismic acquisition solution for multiple energy exploration projects in Europe. The order equips Smart Seismic Solutions with an additional capability of 4,000 WiNG DFU land nodes and 450 GPR300 ocean bottom nodes and marks the first large-scale deployment of Sercel’s land and marine nodal technologies on the same seismic surveys.

Smart Seismic Solutions has already started deploying this mix of Sercel land and shallow-water nodes on geothermal surveys in Amsterdam, with additional projects planned across Europe in 2026. This milestone for seismic acquisition demonstrates the adaptability of Sercel’s technology to a wide range of terrain and operational complexities. 

At the heart of this success is Sercel’s QuietSeis MEMS sensor technology, which delivers increased data quality and ensures full compatibility between land and ocean bottom node data. Thanks to a single, integrated digital architecture, seismic operators can deploy Sercel nodes across onshore and offshore environments while continuing to achieve consistent high-quality data standards. This unified approach eliminates recording format discrepancies, simplifies processing workflows, and delivers uninterrupted data continuity from acquisition to interpretation — a clear advantage for complex hybrid onshore-offshore surveys.

Related News

(Credit: TenneT)

GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink TenneT Deal for 2.2GW North Sea Grid Link

A consortium of GE Vernova and Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a major contract from Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to…

Dan Vela, Vice President – OPG Americas at Oceaneering. Credit: Oceaneering International

The Fleet of the Future: How Oceaneering is Redefining Offshore Operations

As offshore energy development confronts more applications, increasingly complex operating environments, and a turbulent global market…

Critical undersea cables are vulnerable to sabotage. Credit: Adobe Stock/jesada

Subsea Cable Sabotage: Underwater, Underprotected, and Under Attack!

Around the 6th September 2025, 15 undersea cables in Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea were severed, resulting in increased…

Marine ecosystems can be highly susceptible to invasive species. Credit: Adobe Stock/wkproduction

SYRENE: An Underwater Embedded Artificial Intelligence Camera for Invasive Fauna Monitoring

Invasive species have a major impact on marine ecosystems by disrupting the natural balance and biodiversity. Introduced…

The HoverAir Aqua. Credit: HOVERAir

Hybrid Theory: Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems are Blurring Maritime Boundaries

[2031: Somewhere in the Luzon Strait] Under cover of darkness, an elite team of Navy SEALs reaches an uninhabited island and moves inland.

Waves wash against Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast at Peggy's Cove Lighthouse. © Carbon to Sea

Canada’s Marine Carbon Removal Opportunities Could Be Worth Billions

A new report was released based on a study led by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) assessing that Canada, with the world’s largest coastline…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news