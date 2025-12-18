Smart Seismic Solutions Selects Sercel Node Solutions for Energy Exploration

Sercel has supplied Smart Seismic Solutions (S3) with a comprehensive nodal seismic acquisition solution for multiple energy exploration projects in Europe. The order equips Smart Seismic Solutions with an additional capability of 4,000 WiNG DFU land nodes and 450 GPR300 ocean bottom nodes and marks the first large-scale deployment of Sercel’s land and marine nodal technologies on the same seismic surveys.

Smart Seismic Solutions has already started deploying this mix of Sercel land and shallow-water nodes on geothermal surveys in Amsterdam, with additional projects planned across Europe in 2026. This milestone for seismic acquisition demonstrates the adaptability of Sercel’s technology to a wide range of terrain and operational complexities.

At the heart of this success is Sercel’s QuietSeis MEMS sensor technology, which delivers increased data quality and ensures full compatibility between land and ocean bottom node data. Thanks to a single, integrated digital architecture, seismic operators can deploy Sercel nodes across onshore and offshore environments while continuing to achieve consistent high-quality data standards. This unified approach eliminates recording format discrepancies, simplifies processing workflows, and delivers uninterrupted data continuity from acquisition to interpretation — a clear advantage for complex hybrid onshore-offshore surveys.