 
New Wave Media

March 26, 2026

Smulders HSM Starts Construction of East Anglia TWO Offshore Substation

(Credit: Smulders HSM)

(Credit: Smulders HSM)

Smulders HSM has started construction of the offshore substation topside and jacket foundation for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

The work follows the award of an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract in 2025 by ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola.

Topside fabrication is underway at Smulders HSM’s Stormpolder yard in the Netherlands, while jacket construction has started at its Newcastle yard in the UK.

The topside structure will measure about 58 by 35 by 30 meters and weigh around 5,100 tonnes, while the jacket will measure approximately 40 by 32 by 58 metres and weigh about 3,450 tonnes.

The East Anglia TWO wind farm will be located in the southern North Sea, around 33 km from the Suffolk coast, with a planned capacity of up to 960 MW.

Jacket installation is scheduled for 2027, followed by topside installation later in the year.

“This moment represents a significant step forward in bringing East Anglia TWO into reality. With the topside now under construction at our Stormpolder yard and the jacket works officially launched in Newcastle, we demonstrate the combined strength of Smulders HSM, delivering safely and efficiently while adding UK local content to the project.

“Our teams across yards in the Netherlands and the UK are fully engaged and ready to demonstrate the execution excellence this landmark project demands,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director at Smulders HSM.

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