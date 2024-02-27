Tuesday, February 27, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 27, 2024

SNEPCo Wraps Up Remotely Controlled Well Completion Op Offshore Nigeria

ROCS operation at the Bonga field (Credit: Optime Subsea)

ROCS operation at the Bonga field (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has performed the first remotely controlled well completion operation at Bonga field, offshore Nigeria.

The operation was conducted at the Bonga field, in 1,060 meters water depth. The well completion operation was performed using a Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) that has been supplied by Norwegian technology company Optime Subsea.

Optime Subsea's ROCS eliminates the need for both the umbilical, which traditionally connects the surface to the seabed for controlling the tubing hanger in subsea well completions, and the topside hydraulic control unit.

This innovation not only cuts costs but also significantly reduces the amount of deck space required for these operations.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the ROCS. It means that we can perform well completion operations quicker, at lower cost, and with substantially lower CO2-footprint compared to conventional systems,” says Justus Ngerebara, Lead Well Engineer at SNEPCo.

Last year, SNEPCo took delivery of its first ROCS from Optime Subsea and have worked closely with Optime Subsea to integrate the system into its operations.

According to Optime Subsea, using a ROCS means that operators can cut approximately 50 tonnes of equipment from their offshore transportation list, which leads to substantially lower CO2-footprint. It also means reduced operating time and less HSE exposure on the drill floor. In total, it reduces both CAPEX and OPEX for operators.

Optime Subsea has performed multiple ROCS operations in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico, but this was the first in African waters. The operation was led by Optime Subsea’s operation in Nigeria, supported by personnel from the company’s headquarter in Norway.

Related News

Pipelaying ops for BP's GTA project (Credit: Allseas)

Pioneering Spirit Completes Infield Pipelay Work at BP’s LNG Scheme

Allseas’ construction vessel Pioneering Spirit has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s ultra-deepwater Greater Tortue…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

Chuditch-2 appraisal well location (Credit: Baron Oil)

Baron Oil Schedules Site Survey at Timor-Leste Gas Field

Baron Oil, through its fully owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, has awarded contracts for the site survey at the…

Minesto's Dragon 12 tidal energy device (Credit: Minesto/Screenshot)

Minesto Generates First Power with 1.2MW Tidal Energy Kite

Swedish marine energy company Minesto has reached a key milestone with the delivery of first electricity to Faroe Island’s…

© Julian / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Secures ‘Sizeable’ Supply Deal for GoM Ultra-Deepwater Oil Field

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a ‘sizable’ contract from a major engineering, procurement, construction and…

Minesto's Dragon 4 device (Credit: Minesto)

Minesto Reels In $260K Government Grant for Tidal Energy Moorings

Swedish tidal energy company Minesto has secured a $267,000 grant (SEK 2.8 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency to upgrade…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

50T Boat Captain - Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news