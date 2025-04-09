FET: Software Upgrade for Enhanced Subsea Video Recording

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced it has upgraded its video recording solutions, optimizing the survey and inspection of subsea assets. This latest advancement will deliver superior video quality and a versatile array of signal inputs.

FET’s VisualSoft Suite 11.1 introduces features that seamlessly integrate with the company’s newest digital video recording hardware, VisualDVR. This multi-channel, rack-mountable system is engineered for deployment on remote operating vehicle (ROV) spreads across the energy, defense, research, ocean science and other blue economy sectors.

The highlight of this technological leap is the support for IP Cameras, enabling users to connect up to four IP sources or a combination of IP and SDI sources, with resolutions reaching as much as 1080p at 60fps.

These capabilities cater to the growing demand for HD/SD IP cameras in ROV survey and inspection operations, especially in new builds or even older model upgrades.

Also included in the V11.1 is the new Switchable Source Mode. This allows the operator to have multiple cameras connected to the DVR and to record any one of them, switching between them quickly and easily while still recording. This new feature will make VisualDVR more useful for structural inspections while keeping our multi-channel mode for pipeline and cable type operations.

This software upgrade is complimentary to customers with licenses supported on a VisualSoft Support and Maintenance Agreement. License support not only provides access to VisualSoft’s 24 hour technical support, but also to each software version containing new features, imports and exports, links with third party applications and bug fixes.

FET are exhibiting at Stand H6 at this week's Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK (April 8-10).