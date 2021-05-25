 
New Wave Media

May 25, 2021

Sonardyne Launches Portable Subsea Tracking System

Sonardyne’s updated Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system contains everything needed to track divers, ROVS and AUVs in a rugged case small enough to operate-anywhere, from anything. Photo by Tom Acton/Sonardyne.

Sonardyne’s updated Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system contains everything needed to track divers, ROVS and AUVs in a rugged case small enough to operate-anywhere, from anything. Photo by Tom Acton/Sonardyne.

Offshore technology and survey company Sonardyne has launched a new, portable configuration of its shallow water Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) system Micro-Ranger 2.

"Everything needed to start tracking divers, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles or any other subsea targets is contained in a single, IP67-rated ruggedized case small enough to operate-anywhere, from anything," Sonardyne said.

The one-box USBL solution is able to track up to 10 targets out to 995 m. Inside the case is a Micro-Ranger Transceiver (MRT) with 10 m of cable, a GNSS antenna with 5 m of cable, and two Nano transponders and a command hub. A built-in battery provides more than 10 hours of continuous use, enough for a full day of activity out on the water. The case can also accept external power from a boat or shore supply, Sonardyne says.

"To get started, users simply have to connect their laptop running the Ranger 2 software to the case via Wi-Fi, put the MRT in the water, connect the antenna, and fit a Nano to each target. Sonardyne says even first-time operators can expect to be up and running in around 30 minutes," the company explains.

"Nano transponders are the perfect size and weight for divers, small towfish and micro ROVs. The two that come in the case are Sonardyne’s recently introduced second-generation model, offering extended battery life and depth rating. A connector-equipped Nano is also available allowing it to operate continuously via an external power source," the company said.

According to Sonardyne, the needs of AUV developers who need to both track and communicate with targets have been addressed with the Micro-Ranger 2 integrator system kit. 

"It comes complete with Sonardyne’s add-on Marine Robotics software pack and AvTrak 6 Nanos, which support two-way messaging, vehicle control and tracking in one small instrument," the company said.

Micro-Ranger 2, Sonardyne says, is ideal for supporting shallow water operations in offshore wind, including seabed instrument positioning and release with its command functionality and/or positioning objects relative to each other. Because it’s built with the same Wideband-2 signal architecture and 6G hardware as Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 family, it’s also fully compatible with the company’s Release Transponder 6 range (RT 6). It also suits quick mobilization for underwater inspections using small ROVs, the company added.

The integrator kit is suitable for AUV developers who want to trial their ideas and capabilities, including swarm capabilities, inshore before moving into deeper waters.


Related News

Hermann Rosen, President of the ROSEN Group (on the left in the photo), at the handover of the funding decision by Norbert Brackmann, Coordinator of the German Government for the Maritime Industry (on the top right), to representatives of the nine participants of the CIAM project during an online event. Image: ROSEN Group

German Government Funds Autonomous Subsea Robotics System Development Project

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is providing 12 million Euros as part of the Maritime Research…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

(Photo: Fugro)

Equinor Hires Fugro for Deepwater Survey Work off Canada

Equinor has selected Fugro to perform a deepwater site investigation in Canada’s Flemish Pass, 500 kilometers off the coast of St John’s…

File image: ConocoPhillips

Santos Green Lights TechnipFMC for Barossa Subsea Scope

TechnipFMC said it received a notice to proceed for a subsea production system contract from Australian gas producer Santos…

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Equinor’s Breidablikk project in the Norwegian North Sea, with 23 wells, was one of four projects adding to subsea tree order numbers last year. Image copyright Equinor.

2020: A Year Like No Other with a Mixed Outlook for Subsea

On many levels, 2020 was a pretty horrific year, “a year like no other”, according to Mike Beveridge, managing director of…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EquipNet - equipment appraisal

EquipNet is one of the leading appraisers, brokers, and auctioneers in the used equipment industry. Appraisals and sales on used industrial equipment by EquipNet means you are served by a world class appraiser and equipment sales company who has one of the largest…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Brush and Roll Painters

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

General Utility Worker

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division

Senior Ferry Crew Member

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Facilities Manager

● Maher Terminals LLC ● Elizabeth, NJ, United States

Chief Engineer or Technical Superintendent for Inspections

● Spain
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news