Sonardyne Unveils SPRINT-Nav DP

Sonardyne launched its new shallow water dynamic positioning (DP) reference system, SPRINT-Nav DP, which integrates high-grade inertial navigation with doppler velocity log (DVL) technology in a single, pre-calibrated unit. The system joins Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav family.

Developed in response to SPRINT-Nav customer’s requests and an increasing demand for shallow water DP operations from the offshore wind farm sector, SPRINT-Nav DP has undergone extensive trials and validation tests to ensure it maintains the mandatory class requirements as an alternative position reference into a vessel’s DP system.

SPRINT-Nav DP provides accurate and reliable positioning without needing a GNSS signal. This makes it ideal for a wide range of shallow water operations, including offshore renewable energy and nearshore work, where GNSS signals are often spoofed, blocked, or distorted by nearby structures.

The DVL bottom-lock technology, effective up to 230m depth, means there is no need to deploy sensors or other equipment as the seabed is used as the positioning reference. Factory pre-calibration means that SPRINT-Nav DP is operational as soon as the vessel arrives on site.