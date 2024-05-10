 
May 10, 2024

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and Vaarst

(Credit: Rovco)

(Credit: Rovco)

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco and its robotic spin-off company Vaarst have unveiled plans to recruit over 150 specialist subsea roles across by the end of 2025.

Rovco said it will recruit over 100 new roles across its Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices, while Vaarst plans to add over 50 new tech specialist roles for its Bristol headquarters.

At Rovco, most of the roles will be in its hydrographic division, which spans wind farm planning surveys, seabed mapping, and UXO (unexploded ordnance) surveys.

Rovco said it will be recruiting across several areas, including survey, engineering, data processing, and project management. Many of the skills required are directly transferrable from the offshore oil and gas industry, the company noted.

As for Vaarst, the new roles will be offered in areas such as machine learning, computer vision autonomy, data, AI, and robotics software engineering, and will involve innovation in the green subsea industry and accelerating the energy transition.

“Technology will be vital in improving the economics of offshore wind and accelerating the energy transition. Regions like Aberdeen that have a rich heritage in offshore oil and gas are well placed to benefit from this transition. We’re looking for people who are passionate about technology for good and can help us on our mission to change the economics of offshore wind,” said Brian Allen, CEO of Rovco.

The recruitment drive is part of Rovco’s and Vaarst’s broader plans for global expansion. They have already hired nearly 30 new roles in the first few months of this year across its offices in 2024.

By the end of 2025, the companies aim to have hired for around 200 new positions globally, including 25 in the U.S. to support recent agreements with the likes of industry giant Orsted, and 10 in Asia. Several new offices will also be opening across European and Asian markets, the companies confirmed.

