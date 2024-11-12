Tuesday, November 12, 2024
 
Spiralis Energy Scoops $1M Investment to Advance Tidal Energy Tech

Axial Skelter tidal energy tech (Credit: Spiralis Energy)

U.K.-based tidal energy technology developer Spiralis Energy has secured a $1 million investment from Kistos Holdings to build and test the Axial Skelter tidal energy unit.

The investment received from Kistos will fund Spiralis Energy’s upcoming survivability testing ahead of a full-scale trial deployment in the waters off Alderney.

The first phase of testing will begin in the first quarter of 2025 with functional testing of a subscale Axial Skelter.

The functional testing is expected to last four to eight weeks and will provide technical data on how to operate the systems offshore.

The second phase comprises a survivability test in Alderney waters, planned to take place from the second quarter of 2025 for 12 months. The survivability test will demonstrate the operational effectiveness and robustness of the Axial Skelter system.

Taking inspiration from nature and shaped like a Turritella seashell, the Axial Skelter is Spiralis Energy’s tidal energy solution. It’s design features only one moving part under the water, made from fully recyclable, 3D-printed segments.

According to the company, each Axial Skelter can be manufactured in less than a week with the individual segments of the Axial Skelter easily transported as a build kit in standard shipping containers.

The Axial Skelter can be deployed in any moving water with sufficient depth and a flow of at least 1 m/s, making it suitable for both large rivers and offshore tidal flows.

The design is substantially different from most other tidal energy solutions on the market in that it operates at the top of the water column, making it suitable for operation close to the shore.

Other systems are often located on the seabed, which drives a high operational cost and the requirement for a deep-water environment.

“We are delighted by the confidence that Kistos has shown in the potential of our unique tidal energy technology. Their investment will provide the necessary financing to complete the final testing of the Axial Skelter and prepare for the first deployment of our units, starting with trials in the waters off the island of Alderney.

“Our ambition is to provide energy companies with a product that will enable tidal and river flows to be exploited for clean, affordable energy. We intend to play a key role in the UK’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050,” said Guy Levene, CEO of Spiralis Energy.

