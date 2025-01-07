Storm Chaser Cyrena Arnold to Sign Books at R.M. Young AMS 2025 Booth

R.M. Young Company will host a special book signing event with Cyrena Arnold — Meteorologist, Storm Chaser, and Author — at booth 517 during the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting, January 13–14, 2025.

Arnold’s professional accomplishments begin back in 2006 when she received a NASA certificate of appreciation for her efforts towards aviation safety while employed at a NASA contractor, AirDat. She then installed weather stations on the remote Alaska tundra for six years with McVehil-Monnett Associates, then came to New Hampshire as the Director of Summit Operations for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory and was an NH1 News TV Meteorologist. She has made guest appearances on WIRED, Good Morning America, Insider, USA Today, GQ, Popular Science, The Morning Show, and more. And she was named Mrs. New Hampshire in 2022 and has spent the last several years traveling across the country teaching youth about STEM.

Arnold debuted her first children’s book, The Weather Story, in 2020 and followed it with her second release, The Hurricane Story, in 2024. Both books aim to inspire and educate young readers about the science behind weather and how it truly works. Stop by YOUNG’s booth to purchase her books and meet the author for signings and questions during the following times:

Monday, January 13: 6 PM – 7 PM

Tuesday, January 14: 10 AM – 11 AM and 3 PM – 4 PM

In addition to the book signing, R.M. Young will also be showcasing their brand new ResponseONE-PRO, available for purchase now. This newly designed all-in-one weather station features an access port, so users can easily remove and replace the protective filter and internal sensor module in the field. This feature enables users to restore performance back to factory standards without the need to return to the manufacturer. This saves valuable time, reduces costs and prevents data loss.

The ResponseONE-PRO was specifically engineered to meet the demands for marine data buoy applications, enabling sensor replacement without the need to return the entire instrument to the manufacturer for repairs or calibration. For the past three years, it has been deployed in harsh marine environments on ocean buoys, consistently providing accurate and reliable data.

Watch R.M. Young Company’s interview with Arnold discussing her career, her experience with YOUNG sensors in some of the harshest environments in the world, and the inspiration behind her books.



