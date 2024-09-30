TGS and Aker BP Ink Strategic Partnership for Yggdrasil Area Digitalization

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has signed a strategic partnership with Aker BP contributing to digitalize the operations of the Yggdrasil oil and gas area.

This agreement builds on the ongoing collaboration between the two companies and focuses on improving field operations using advanced technology.

Aker BP will integrate TGS’ Prediktor Data Gateway into their digital ecosystem for Yggdrasil as a process data server.

Through Yggdrasil, Aker BP is setting a new standard in the way to operate a field, with remotely controlled operations, unmanned production platforms, new technology and data-driven decisions and work processes.

Prediktor Data Gateway is expected to play an important role in optimizing work processes and enhancing operational efficiency through real-time, high-quality, reliable data.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Aker BP through this strategic partnership. The Prediktor Data Gateway offers unique flexibility and efficiency, representing a new frontier in field operations. We look forward to its impact on the Yggdrasil area.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the energy sector and supporting our partners in achieving operational excellence,” said Carel Hooijkaas, EVP of New Energy Solutions at TGS.