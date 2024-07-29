Strohm Secures Major Pipe Supply Contract with TotalEnergies for Brazil Ops

Strohm has won a contract from TotalEnergies for the supply of thermoplastic composite pipeline (TCP) flowlines for an offshore field located in the Santos Basin, marking the largest commercial award for pipe supply in company’s 16-year history and a first project in the Brazilian pre-salt.

Due for installation in 2026 at a water depth of 2,200 meters, Strohm’s TCP solution has been selected for the first time for flowlines to be installed in ultra deep water.

Qualified for 30 years’ design life, this technology is immune to corrosion, including the Carbon dioxide-induced stress corrosion cracking (SCC-CO2), and as such provides TotalEnergies with a long-term and low carbon footprint solution.

With an inner diameter of six-inch and a 600-bar design pressure, the TCP flowline will be used for gas injection in water depths of 2,200 meters. It will be installed using a standard pipelay support (PLSV) vessel, operating currently in Brazil.

“It will be the first project like this in the pre-salt and we have carefully selected this innovative technology for replacing the flexible lines in operation with a clear focus on design life, performance and carbon footprint.

“This technology is important because it represents a solution to a long-lasting corrosion problem, at a competitive cost, applicable for ultra deep water, in line with our commitment of reducing emissions from our operations,” said Thomas Leize, Project Manager at TotalEnergies.

“As the pioneer of TCP technology, we have experienced strong support from TotalEnergies since as early as 2009. Recently TotalEnergies installed a TCP Jumper at the Egina field, and now we welcome this TCP flowline contract - the ‘definitive solution’ that the industry has been seeking,” added Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO.