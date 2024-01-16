Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2024

Strohm Wraps Up TotalEnergies’ TCP Job in West Africa

Strohm's TCP Jumper (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm's TCP Jumper (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm has supplied TotalEnergies with a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Jumper, which has been commissioned in deep water in West Africa.

This installation, at 1600-meter water depths, followed a rigorous testing program, during which TotalEnergies qualified the Netherlands-based company's TCP Jumper for permanent subsea applications.

All pre-deployment inspections and tests were successfully passed, certifying it for its full life cycle on schedule.

The installation of Strohm’s 5.2” ID, 340 bar design pressure TCP Jumper in the Egina field was supported by a local Nigerian subsea services provider, according to the company.

“We are immensely proud to see our first TCP Jumper for our highly valued client TotalEnergies installed and operational in West Africa. This success reaffirms TCP as an ideal deepwater solution and strengthens our leading position in the market,” said Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO.

TCP Jumpers can be manufactured and shipped in long continuous lengths, stored onsite for long periods of time, cut to length when required and terminated within hours, with no change to its properties or lifespan.

According to Strohm, TCP for subsea jumpers as well as flowlines and risers have proven to reduce the CO2 footprint of pipeline infrastructures by more than 50%.

