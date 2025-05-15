SubCom Deploys One Million Kilometers of Subsea Cable Systems Globally

SubCom recognized a historic organizational milestone: the deployment of more than one million kilometers of subsea cable. At a ceremony held at SubCom’s campus in Newington, CEO David Coughlan accepted a special commendation from the State of New Hampshire by Governor Kelly A. Ayotte in celebration of the company’s industry-first achievement.

SubCom, whose origins date back to the mid-1800s, has been a global leader in subsea cable design, manufacturing, and deployment since its entry into the communications industry in 1955. I

Nearly all of the world’s data is transmitted via secure, high-speed fiber optic cables that connect continents and propel the global economy. No company on the planet has deployed more cable and system components than SubCom—enough to circle the Earth more than 25 times.

“On behalf of the entire team at SubCom, we are honored and grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate our company’s historic achievement,” said David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom. “This milestone is a testament to several factors: the remarkable capability and adaptability of subsea cables, which are the backbone of the global data network; the strength of our country and our state’s manufacturing sectors; and, most importantly, the dedication and expertise of our employees. We share in this accomplishment together and we are tremendously proud.”