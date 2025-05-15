 
New Wave Media

May 15, 2025

SubCom Deploys One Million Kilometers of Subsea Cable Systems Globally

© SubCom

© SubCom

SubCom recognized a historic organizational milestone: the deployment of more than one million kilometers of subsea cable. At a ceremony held at SubCom’s campus in Newington, CEO David Coughlan accepted a special commendation from the State of New Hampshire by Governor Kelly A. Ayotte in celebration of the company’s industry-first achievement.

SubCom, whose origins date back to the mid-1800s, has been a global leader in subsea cable design, manufacturing, and deployment since its entry into the communications industry in 1955. I

Nearly all of the world’s data is transmitted via secure, high-speed fiber optic cables that connect continents and propel the global economy. No company on the planet has deployed more cable and system components than SubCom—enough to circle the Earth more than 25 times.

“On behalf of the entire team at SubCom, we are honored and grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate our company’s historic achievement,” said David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom. “This milestone is a testament to several factors: the remarkable capability and adaptability of subsea cables, which are the backbone of the global data network; the strength of our country and our state’s manufacturing sectors; and, most importantly, the dedication and expertise of our employees. We share in this accomplishment together and we are tremendously proud.”  

Related News

Saildrone announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone Closes $60M Financing to Bring Maritime Autonomy to Europe

Saildrone, a leader in maritime autonomy, announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export…

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options. Credit: Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast Episode 10: Where Do Ships Go When They Die?

Mallows Bay, located on the Potomac River in Maryland, is not only a shipwreck site filled with decades of maritime cultural heritage…

Vatn Systems announced the launch of its new innovative AUV-torpedo product line and the opening of a manufacturing facility. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems Launches New AUV and Rhode Island Manufacturing Facility

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

VentureWell, a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering innovation for lasting social impact, convened fifteen bluetech startups from across the country and other ocean innovation leaders in Rhode Island to kick off the first stage of the VentureWell Ocean Enterprise Accelerator. Credit: VentureWell

Ocean Innovation Leaders Convene to Advance U.S. Coastal and Blue Economy Solutions

VentureWell, a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering innovation for lasting social impact, convened fifteen bluetech startups…

© Matteo Ciani / Adobe Stock

The Biggest Conservation Commitment in the World

At COP 15 in December 2022, over 190 countries adopted a framework for action in support of the Convention on Biological…

© Montri / Adobe Stock

A New Approach to Studying the Air-Sea Flux

A group of over 50 researchers have made the case for a new permanent unmanned surface vessel (USV) network to complement…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news