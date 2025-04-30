Wednesday, April 30, 2025
 
Subsea Expo Awards Raises Over $6k for UK Food Charity

Guests at this year’s Subsea Expo Awards Dinner helped to donate over USD$6,600 (£5,000) to national food redistribution charity FareShare.

Organized by trade and industry development body Global Underwater Hub, the annual dinner celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals working across the subsea sector and wider underwater industry. Those attending were asked to donate money in support of FareShare’s fight against hunger and food waste, and help deliver meals to the people who need them most.

 Around 450 guests attended the dinner at P&J Live in Aberdeen, which was held as part of the annual Subsea Expo exhibition and conference that provides a showcase for the UK’s underwater industry. During the evening, which was sponsored by Next Geosolutions, eight awards were presented to companies based across the United Kingdom recognizing innovation, safety, business performance, export achievement and talent.

Global Underwater Hub selected FareShare, the UK’s leading food redistribution charity, as the beneficiary of fundraising on the night in recognition of its national reach and positive impact in supporting families and individuals in food poverty. The charity works with food suppliers and a network of around 8,500 charities and community groups throughout the UK to turn surplus food that would otherwise go to waste into millions of meals for people in need.

Over USD$5,400 (£4,100) was raised on the night. With the addition of Gift Aid, FareShare has benefitted to the tune of USD$6,860 (£5,150). This, according to the charity, could help deliver enough food for over 25,000 meals.

FareShare distributes food through its network of regional centers, which includes operations in Aberdeen, Newcastle and Bristol—he locations of Global Underwater Hub’s three regional offices. Combined, FareShare’s operations in north-east Scotland, and north-east and south-west England supplies surplus food to over 700 organizations that are supporting people experiencing food poverty. 

In 2026, Subsea Expo will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen, February 4-5. 

