 
New Wave Media

January 10, 2022

EC-OG's Subsea Battery For "World-first" Autonomous Offshore Power Trials in Hawaii

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has made the first commercial delivery of its Halo subsea battery storage system. 

The lithium-ion-based device will be part of "a world-first autonomous offshore power sea trial" in Q1 2022 at the US Navy Wave Energy Test Site, off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

EC-OG’s Halo system will be integrated into the sea trial in which Columbia Power Technologies, Inc. (C-Power), a leader in ocean energy systems, will demonstrate its Autonomous Offshore Power System (AOPS) in partnership with the US Department of Energy, as well as companies such as Saab, BioSonics and Franatech. 

The AOPS provides in-situ power, energy storage, and real-time data and communications to enable autonomous, connected, and resident offshore technologies. The systems are designed to support unmanned offshore activities, including subsea vehicles, sensor packages and operating equipment. 

On arrival at site in Hawaii, Halo will be fully integrated with C-Power’s SeaRAY wave energy converter as part of the AOPS system. EC-OG’s device will provide the seafloor base unit and the payload interfaces for power, data, and communications to multiple subsea payloads, ensuring continuous energy availability for remote subsea operations, EC-OG said.

Paul Slorach, business development director at EC-OG said: “The EC-OG team is excited to export our first Halo unit to Hawaii and be part of this innovative and world-first demonstration project alongside our client C-Power and other project partners.

“This is a crucial project for the industry which will demonstrate the integration of a selection of novel subsea technologies to deliver a reliable source of power as well as real-time over-the-horizon data communications. The learnings from this project will be significant for the development of the blue economy and further decarbonization of offshore operations globally.”

Designed for the harsh subsea environment, the Halo system is a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy to high-value assets which provides a reliable, uninterrupted power supply predominantly for seabed use, EC-OG said.

Reenst Lesemann, chief executive officer of C-Power, added: “EC-OG’s Halo system is an ideal complement to C-Power’s wave energy converters. When combined, the ocean changes from a power desert to a power and data-rich environment for customers who are ready to unleash a wave of innovation in the ocean economy.”      

Related News

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

No year is the same without the annual corporate festive YouTube videos. And while the pandemic is yet again trying to do…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Oslo-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore last week scored a three-year deal with…

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology Adds iXblue Tech to Rental Fleet

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it had strengthened its rental fleet…

Credit: Nova Innovation (File Photo)

Nova Innovation Gets UK Gov't Support for Rapid Tidal Turbine Deployment Solution

Tidal energy firm Nova Innovation is set to receive an £800,000 investment from the UK Government, through the Energy Entrepreneurs Fund…

Credit: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS

Floating Wind Tech: TetraSpar Demonstrator Starts Operation Off Norway

power in automatic, unattended operation. It is located next to the old Hywind demo site that has been in operation since…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

PMI Industries, Inc.

PMI is a worldwide supplier of custom cable systems, cable hardware and protection devices for marine cable applications. We provide a vital link to optimum cable management productivity by applying the latest cable stress management technologies. From Engineering to Fabrication thru in-house custom testing…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

HVAC Maintenance Technician II

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news