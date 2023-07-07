 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2023

New Subsea Cable Will Link Northern Scotland to England

(Image: National Grid / SSEN)

(Image: National Grid / SSEN)

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) said on Tuesday it had signed a joint venture agreement with Britain's National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) to build a 2 gigawatt (GW) subsea cable linking northern Scotland to England.

The Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) will be the country's largest ever electricity transmission project, will create a 525 kilowatt (KW), 2 GW high voltage direct current subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England, SSEN said in a statement.

"The EGL2 link will support the growth of new renewable electricity generation, creating jobs and delivering a pathway to net zero emissions targets, as well as helping to alleviate existing constraints on the electricity network," the statement said.

"It is part of the significant amount of new network infrastructure required for net zero and will play a critical role in supporting the UK's future security of supply, reducing dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets," it added.

After obtaining final regulatory approvals, Work on the project is expected to commence in 2024, and operation is expected in 2029.

In June, SSEN said it will invest 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) under its "Pathway to 2030 Programme" in several new onshore and sub-sea transmission links as part of a wider upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Britain to meet climate change and energy security targets.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)

Related News

©Sea-KIT

SEA-KIT Set to Deliver X107T Uncrewed Surface Vessel to ThayerMahan

SEA-KIT International, a company specializing in designing and building uncrewed surface vessels, is preparing to deliver…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

© pingvin57 / Adobe Stock

Kremlin’s Threat to Interfere with Undersea Data Cables Should Be Taken Seriously

In what is more than likely to turn out to be an attempt at escalation in the confrontation between Nato and Russia over the war in Ukraine…

Image courtesy TDI-Brooks/BOEM

TDI-Brooks Finalizes Report for Deepwater Atlantic Habitats II

TDI-Brooks International completed the final report for Contract M17PC00009, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior…

File photo: OceanGate Expeditions

Titanic Tourist Sub Still Missing as Rescuers Race Against Time

Rescuers were in a race against time to find a missing submersible on Tuesday, two days after it lost communication while…

Image courtesy NOAA/MTS

Marine Technology Society Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Formed in June 1963, the Marine Technology Society (MTS) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.In the early 1960’s, a group of business…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States

1st Assistant Engineer (6/29-7/19) $50.13/hr plus OT

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography

3AE and 2AE Rotations Avail- NEW RATES!

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news