Thursday, February 5, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 5, 2026

Fugro Starts Site Surveys for SSEN’s Western Isles Power Link

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has started integrated nearshore site investigations for SSEN Transmission’s Western Isles High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Link, a power transmission project designed to transfer renewable electricity from Scotland’s islands to the UK mainland.

The Western Isles HVDC Link will enable the transmission of up to 1,800 MW of renewable energy and is intended to strengthen the UK’s electricity network by connecting the Western Isles to the mainland grid.

The project will comprise around 83 kilometers of underground cable and 81 kilometer’s of subsea cable, linking SSEN Transmission’s Lewis Hub HVDC converter station and AC substation on the Isle of Lewis to the mainland.

Fugro’s scope includes nearshore geophysical and geotechnical investigations to support the design and construction of cable landfalls, where subsea cables come ashore. The work is being carried out using Fugro’s ARAN 250 specialist jack-up platform, which is designed for operations in shallow water.

Investigations include drilling and testing at several potential landfall locations near Arnish Point on the Isle of Lewis and at Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland. Soil samples collected during the campaign will be analysed at Fugro’s laboratory in Wallingford.

Survey work at Arnish Point has been completed, with the ARAN 250 now operating at Dundonnell, where activities are expected to conclude in February, subject to weather conditions.

“We welcome Fugro’s progress in delivering nearshore surveys for our Western Isles HVDC Link, which will connect the Western Isles to the GB Transmission network for the first time. These surveys are another step forward in progressing the project. We’d like to thank everyone who had contributed to the marine consultation events that have helped inform our potential cable landfall sites for the project, which this survey work is helping to progress,” said Niall MacLeod, Project Director for SSEN Transmission.

“Our integrated approach, combining specialist platforms, expert teams, and advanced laboratory analysis, will give SSEN Transmission the reliable Geo-data needed to make informed engineering decisions and help deliver clean, secure energy to communities across the UK safely and sustainably,” added Matthew Chappell, Fugro’s Regional Service Line Director for Nearshore.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind Survey

Fugro has been awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm being developed…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition contract in the North Sea, offshore Norway.A…

Source: Cornell University

Underwater 3D Printing of Concrete Ready for DARPA Assessment

Since it was invented in the 1980s, 3D printing has moved from the laboratory to the factory, the home and even outer space.Now…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations on inter-array cables for a U.S. offshore…

Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)

TDK’s Tronics Launches High-Temp MEMS Sensor for Drilling Applications

TDK Corporation has expanded Tronics’ high-performance MEMS inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315®T1, a…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has embarked on next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news