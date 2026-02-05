Thursday, February 5, 2026
 
Fincantieri, WSense Partner on Underwater Monitoring Systems

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, and Chiara Petrioli, CEO of WSense. Image courtesy Fincantieri.

Fincantieri has signed a strategic agreement with Italian deep-tech company WSense to jointly develop and commercialize advanced wireless technologies for underwater applications, strengthening the shipbuilder’s position in subsea monitoring and protection systems.

The agreement covers both the co-development of wireless underwater communication solutions and a commercial framework for deploying the technology in environmental monitoring and infrastructure integrity applications through Fincantieri Infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Fincantieri will integrate WSense’s wireless technologies into its DEEP system, designed for monitoring and protecting critical underwater infrastructure. By reducing reliance on physical cabling, the solution addresses a key vulnerability of traditional subsea monitoring systems while improving resilience, flexibility and ease of deployment.

In parallel, the companies will apply the technology to civil infrastructure monitoring, including environmental observation and structural integrity control. The move represents a step toward more scalable, data-driven subsea monitoring solutions with applications spanning defense, energy, and civil infrastructure.

The agreement builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies and follows Fincantieri’s investment in WSense in April 2025. The partnership combines Fincantieri’s experience integrating complex maritime and subsea systems with WSense’s specialized expertise in underwater wireless networks and sensing technologies.

The collaboration also supports the broader development of wireless subsea communications, a foundational capability for emerging applications such as persistent seabed monitoring, autonomous systems coordination, and the growing Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) ecosystem

