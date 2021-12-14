Tuesday, December 14, 2021
 
TSC Subsea Continues Global Growth

Image courtesy TSC Subsea

Image courtesy TSC Subsea

TSC Subsea, a specialist in remotely deployed subsea NDT inspections for the energy industry, is to open new facilities in Perth, Australia, in the first quarter of 2022 to support ongoing company growth in key regions around the world.

This follows a 'successful' year by the company's self-evaluation, with growth globally and the introduction of a range of new tools to the market and an increase in its workforce of almost 40 percent.

One of the highlights was the opening of the company’s first branch in Brazil earlier this year with a new country manager in place to spearhead growth. That has resulted in TSC Subsea winning a number of major new contracts with leading energy operators and establishing a new country-based operations and equipment pool.

“Brazil has been a real growth area for the company in 2021,” said Paul Cooper, President of TSC Subsea. “That will continue throughout 2022 and we will be further growing the in-country team in response to the upsurge in business.

Paul Cooper, President, TSC Subsea.

“TSC Subsea is recognized as a company that develops unique technology to solve previously unsolvable issues. That’s a big part of what we do in Brazil, where we have introduced new and exciting technologies and tooling, to meet the needs of that market. That’s why we have been so successful there.”The company also opened a new sales office in Houston earlier this year, to support client activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The new office covering the Gulf of Mexico is bearing fruit, so we see the GOM as a key area for expansion. We have adopted a similar start up model in Australia. We already have dedicated personnel on the ground there and opening a sales office will enable us to grow our equipment base, to better service our clients operating in that region.

“All three areas have great potential for our future growth because they are highly regulated areas, with aging infrastructure which can make it extremely challenging to carry out subsea inspections. Providing solutions to those challenges is where we excel.”

2021 marked the company’s first full year of operations following the integration of TSC Subsea’s UK business with Norwegian-based Halfwave in August 2020.

“Our focus for 2022 and beyond will be to continue our investment in technology and people to ensure continued growth of our service offering to meet and surpass market demand,” said Cooper.

