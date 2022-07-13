CRP Subsea to Deliver Cable Protection Systems for CFXD Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind installation services firm Seaway 7 has awarded CRP Subsea a contract to provide 140 NjordGuard cable protection systems and bellmouths for Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms located off the west coast of Taiwan.

The cable protection systems and bellmouths will protect the inter-array and export power cables for 62 wind turbines and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) conduit cables, from fatigue damage due to the significant wave and current forces in the region.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. The system is made of a highly abrasion-resistant material enabling it to travel over the seabed without damage, extending cable life.

NjordGuard - Credit: CRPAndy Smith, Global CPS Manager at CRP Subsea states: “We are delighted CRP Subsea was awarded a major contract to supply NjordGuard cable protection systems for Seaway 7. By collaborating with our customers and understanding their technical requirements, we can support them and create ease of doing business by enhancing their projects.”

Production of the 140 NjordGuard systems and bellmouths will take place in CRP Subsea’s manufacturing facility in the North West of England. Project engineering works will begin immediately, with project commissioning split into two phases scheduled for completion in 2022 and 2023.

The Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms will comprise of 62 9,5MW Vestas turbines installed on jacket foundations, with a combined capacity of 589MW.

The two wind farms located 11 to 25 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, will provide electricity to nearly 1.75 million households in Taiwan for the next 20 years.



