IK Subsea to Deliver Pipeline Repair Equipment to Major O&G Contractor in China

Norwegian company IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou) have signed a contract with COOEC Subsea Technology, one of the largest EPCI contractors for offshore oil and gas industry in the Asia Pacific region.

As part of the contract, IK Subsea will design and deliver, a series of DNV-approved high-pressure pipeline diverless repair clamps (both structural and sealing) for COOEC's National Oil & Gas Pipeline Emergency Repair Base in Shenzhen, China.

This project is pivotal, ensuring rapid and efficient pipeline repair operations in the South China Sea and East China Sea, according to IK Subsea.

The delivery will take place throughout 2024, IK Subsea, an IK Group company, confirmed.

PAG Subsea Technology, the company’s in-country partner, will be responsible for the project management activities in China.

"This milestone marks our giant leap into the Asian market. Collaborating with PAG is about innovation and shaping the subsea industry's growth in this thriving region.

“We have the right technologies to guarantee that the best solutions are in place for emergency preparedness," said Adrian Gamman, VP of IK Subsea.