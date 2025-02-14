Friday, February 14, 2025
 
Subsea Global Solutions Appoints Eric Smith as CCO

Eric Smith (Credit: Subsea Global Solutions)

Subsea Global Solutions, an underwater maintenance and repair services specialist, has named Eric Smith as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

With a career spanning leadership roles in maritime operations, commercial management, and strategic business development, Smith brings a wealth of industry expertise to the Subsea Global Solutions team.

Prior to joining Subsea Global Solutions, Smith served as Director of Shared Resources at Resolve Marine, overseeing worldwide assets, vessels, and facilities across six countries.

His previous experience includes key leadership roles such as CCO for Hendry Marine Industries, where he managed operations for multiple subsidiaries, including Gulf Marine Repair Shipyard.

Smith also held a senior leadership position at Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), where he was responsible for business development, chartering, and commercial operations.

As CCO for Subsea Global Solutions, Eric will be responsible for shaping and executing the company’s commercial strategy, driving market growth, and enhancing our value proposition to clients.

He will oversee business development, sales, marketing, and customer engagement to strengthen the company’s presence across key market segments, including cruise, commercial shipping, oil and gas, and marine construction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the Subsea Global Solutions leadership team. His extensive background in maritime operations, strategic planning, and commercial management aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and reliable underwater solutions to our global clients,” said Paul Peters, CEO.

Teledyne Marine’s Slocum G3 And Sentinel Gliders: Enhanced Ocean Monitoring Then and Now
