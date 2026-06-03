 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2026

CRP Subsea Installs Four New Pressure Vessels in Hydrostatic Test Center

© CRP Subsea

© CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea, an AlS company, has enhanced its hydrostatic testing capability at its Skelmersdale facility with the installation of four new pressure vessels within its Hydrostatic Test Centre.

The four new IBL (Instrumented Buoyancy Loss) pressure vessels have been designed to enhance hydrostatic testing capability and efficiency. The vessels, measuring 420mm x 1350mm, are designed for sample testing to API 17L and operate at pressures of up to 700 bar, with temperature control ranging from 0°C to 30°C. Each vessel is equipped with a quick-acting closure system, reducing sample loading time from 3.5 hours to just 10 minutes, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Hydrostatic pressure testing plays a critical role in simulating deep-water conditions and validating product performance prior to offshore deployment. It enables accurate assessment of instrumented buoyancy loss over time at service depth, as well as resistance to hydrostatic crush pressures.

The Hydrostatic Test Centre in Skelmersdale already operates advanced pressure testing systems capable of testing full-scale products and simulating conditions equivalent to approximately 7 kilometers of seawater depth. The addition of the new pressure vessels further strengthens the company's in-house testing capability and supports continued compliance with global industry standards.

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