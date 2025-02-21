Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has introduced the Marine Technology Business Unit, a strategic initiative dedicated to shipbuilding, innovation and sustainability in offshore energy.

The new unit marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term shipbuilding and fleet expansion plans, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge marine solutions tailored to the evolving needs of subsea operations.

The launch of the unit is officially inaugurated with the signing of the first shipbuilding contract for the Althea, a new cable-laying vessel designed for shallow waters - areas often inaccessible to larger vessels.

Capitalizing Asso.subsea’s expertise in designing, constructing, and operating marine assets, this unit will drive the development of highly advanced, sustainable, and custom-built tonnage, providing the most efficient platforms for subsea cable installation and protection.

“Our mission statement is quite simple: to innovate and deliver specialized vessels that enhance subsea installation capabilities, ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable operations while supporting the global transition towards sustainable marine connectivity.

“The construction of the Althea, which marks the starting point of this exciting journey, represents our commitment to our mission statement. Specially designed for shallow-water operations, the Althea will enable Asso.subsea to access areas that larger vessels cannot, ensuring efficient and environmentally responsible cable laying and protection.

“Our collaboration with the esteemed China Merchants Heavy Industry shipyard ensures that this vessel will set new standards in efficiency and sustainability, strengthening our ability to meet the growing demand for offshore power cable installation,” said Ioannis Togias, Executive Director of the newly established Marine Technology Business Unit.