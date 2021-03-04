 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2021

Subsea Miner DeepGreen to Go Public Via $2.9 Billion SPAC Deal

(File photo: DeepGreen)

(File photo: DeepGreen)

DeepGreen Metals, an EV battery metals maker, said on Thursday that it will be acquired by blank-check firm Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp in a $2.9 billion deal.

The deal will consist of a $330 million private investment from investors along with Allseas, adding to the list of existing strategic investors such as Maersk Supply Service and Glencore.

Vancouver-based DeepGreen intends to produce metals from polymettalic rocks, found in deep oceans, for use in batteries that will power electric vehicles.

The company’s partners include Danish shipping company Maersk and Swiss offshore drilling company Allseas Group SA.

Sustainable, a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $300 million in an initial public offering in May last year.

SPACs are shell companies which raise funds to pursue an acquisition at a later date. It serves as an alternative to a traditional IPO for companies looking to enter public markets.

The combined entity will be listed under the new ticker symbol “TMC”.

Nomura Greentech and Citi are the financial advisors to DeepGreen and Sustainable respectively.


(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related News

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

© Graham Flett / MarineTraffic.com

Israel Says It Tracked Down the Ship Linked to Recent Oil Spill

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

Kathryn Link (Photo: WHOI)

WHOI Names Kathryn Link VP & CFO

Kathryn Link has been named vice president for operations and chief financial officer of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)…

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

The enhanced winch control provides a safe, efficient and reliable way of deploying water sampling equipment at depths up to 5,000 meters in even the roughest sea conditions. Photo courtesy ABB

Tech File: Enhanced Active Heave Winch Control

Hawboldt Industries installed an ABB winch drive with in-built active heave compensation (AHC) software at the heart of a…

Offshore Services Firm OceanPact Completes $227 Million IPO

Brazil maritime services provider OceanPact Servicos Maritimos has concluded a 1.22 billion reais ($226.51 million) initial public offering, according

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems Ltd

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems is a market leader in the design & manufacture of marine handling equipment; primarily building Launch & Recovery Systems for ROVs from observation to light work-class size.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news