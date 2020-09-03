 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2020

SMD Wins Subsea Plow Order

Credit: SMD

Credit: SMD

UK-based subsea vehicle manufacturer Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has secured a new contract to deliver a subsea plow to a subsea cabling company.

SMD said Thursday that, as part of the contract, it would supply its MD3-XT plow, capable of trenching up to 3.3 meters with jetting, at depths of up to 1,600 meters. As for the client, SMD didn't say who it was, just describing it as "a leading global subsea cabling company."

The contract includes the installation and commissioning of the complete turnkey system including launch and recovery systems (LARS). The MD3‐XT plow is used in telecoms cable plowing, able to trench in most soils including clay and sands. 

"[The plow's ] unique ‘multi-depth’ hinged chassis design allows for optimum burial performance which is variable up to 2.2m for shallower burial requirements or up to 3.3m, with an additional share boot fitted for deeper burial campaigns," the company said.

According to SMD, the new plow's umbilical system has been upgraded to a semi buoyant jetting cable meaning no buoys are required to be tied to the cable during plow deployment" making offshore operations safer, easier and faster."

Work is currently underway on the design and manufacture of the plow, which is due for completion in Autumn 2020. It is the third plow supplied by SMD for this company and will replace a former 12-year-old model.


Email

Related News

One of VUVI AS's ROVs. (Image: DNV GL)

"World First": Remote In-water Ship Surveys via ROV

As COVID-19 continues to challenge many business plans and practices, the advent of remote inspection techniques is growing in popularity.

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

BladeBUG is a blade walking inspection robot, focusing on leading edge erosion inspection. Images from ORE Catapult.

Robotics: Autobots Transform in the Offshore Energy Sector

Robots and robotics have slowly been entering our lives, in various shapes and forms (and fictional characters), from self…

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Welaptega's Riser Cleaning Tech in Successful Debut Offshore Norway

Underwater asset integrity company Welaptega's recently launched system for marine growth removal from offshore risers recently…

(Image: L3 Harris)

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program.

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Eaton Corporation / Cooper Interconnect

The Eaton Corp is a connector & cable assembly solutions provider, incorporating the products and services of Cooper Interconnect, mfr of the Burton connector range.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news