SMD Hits 100 Sale Mark for its Subsea Plough

Underwater technology and services company SMD has achieved a new milestone with the sale of its 100th plough, which has been purchased by Global Marine, a company specializing in subsea cable installation and maintenance.

The sale is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two companies. Over the last 30 years, SMD and Global Marine have partnered on 27 projects, and countless more equipment upgrades and refurbishments, delivering innovative technology that continues to shape the future of offshore engineering.

Plough M has successfully completed sea trials and has now been deployed on its first commercial mission. Designed to perform in challenging conditions, Plough M will be integrated into Global Marine’s worldwide network of vessels, subsea assets and depots.

“With a legacy spanning over 175 years, Global Marine has consistently demonstrated a pioneering spirit that aligns perfectly with SMD’s commitment to subsea innovation.

“Plough M represents the latest evolution of our plough technology, blending decades of experience with future-focused solutions. It has been designed for maximum plough stability with minimum cable handling, delivering a true 2m burial depth for ultimate cable protection. Thanks to a low-friction share design, this vehicle also consumes minimal fuel to ensure efficient and economical operations,” said Adam Batsford, Key Account Manager at SMD.

“As demand for subsea connectivity increases, investment in robust, high-performance equipment, like Plough M, is essential. Cable protection through plough burial plays a critical role in safeguarding against damage, reducing the risk of disruptions and extending infrastructure lifespans,” added Mick Beezer, Modular Equipment Manager at Global Marine.