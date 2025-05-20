 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2025

SMD Hits 100 Sale Mark for its Subsea Plough

(Credit: SMD)

(Credit: SMD)

Underwater technology and services company SMD has achieved a new milestone with the sale of its 100th plough, which has been purchased by Global Marine, a company specializing in subsea cable installation and maintenance.

The sale is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two companies. Over the last 30 years, SMD and Global Marine have partnered on 27 projects, and countless more equipment upgrades and refurbishments, delivering innovative technology that continues to shape the future of offshore engineering.

Plough M has successfully completed sea trials and has now been deployed on its first commercial mission. Designed to perform in challenging conditions, Plough M will be integrated into Global Marine’s worldwide network of vessels, subsea assets and depots.

“With a legacy spanning over 175 years, Global Marine has consistently demonstrated a pioneering spirit that aligns perfectly with SMD’s commitment to subsea innovation.

“Plough M represents the latest evolution of our plough technology, blending decades of experience with future-focused solutions. It has been designed for maximum plough stability with minimum cable handling, delivering a true 2m burial depth for ultimate cable protection. Thanks to a low-friction share design, this vehicle also consumes minimal fuel to ensure efficient and economical operations,” said Adam Batsford, Key Account Manager at SMD.

 “As demand for subsea connectivity increases, investment in robust, high-performance equipment, like Plough M, is essential. Cable protection through plough burial plays a critical role in safeguarding against damage, reducing the risk of disruptions and extending infrastructure lifespans,” added Mick Beezer, Modular Equipment Manager at Global Marine.

Related News

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

(Credit: TenneT)

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Two weeks after the successful load out, the steel topside for the Hollandse Kust (west Beta) substation platform is ready…

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Stakeholders Wary of Partial Decommissioning of Offshore Wind Farms

The earliest wind farms installed in the EU are coming to the end of their planned 20-30-year lifespans.Current guidance…

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create a unique insight into the iconic Mersey River that will help port operators be smarter about managing complex navigation channels. Credit: NOC

Satellites Help NOC Track Tidal Change for Safer Port Operations

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create insight into the…

Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for Remote-Controlled Subsea Work

Ocean services provider DeepOcean, with its joint venture partners Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, has taken delivery…

(Credit: LLOG)

EnerMech Gets LLOG’s Gulf of America Pre-Commissioning Job

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract from oil company LLOG for pre-commissioning services at the…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news