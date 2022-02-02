Wednesday, February 2, 2022
 
New Wave Media

February 2, 2022

IKM Subsea's ROV to Sport Nauticus Robotics Olympic Arm

Olympic Arm ©Nauticus Robotics

Olympic Arm ©Nauticus Robotics

Norwegian ROV operator and subsea services company IKM Subsea has selected the Nauticus Robotics Olympic Arm, a fully electric work-class manipulator, for its subsea resident remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system. 

The Olympic Arm increases subsea reliability and capability while extending residency dive time. It also boasts the strength, weight, and size characteristics of traditional work-class hydraulic arms without the chronic maintenance needs, Nauticus Robotics said earlier this week.

"The shift from hydraulic to intelligent electric manipulators is an obvious and necessary next step in subsea operations technology,” said Adam Parsons, Olympic Arm product manager at Nauticus Robotics. “This change will provide operators greater confidence in more challenging and complex operations.”

Nauticus and IKM Subsea also plan to implement the Nauticus Software Suite, which can control the Olympic Arm and open the door to more advanced and intelligent ROV automation.  

“The Olympic Arm from Nauticus Robotics is completing IKM Subsea’s all-electric platform,” said Øystein Stjern, executive vice president at IKM Gruppen. “It will aid us in reducing our environmental footprint while enabling the control of ROVs from shore with a reduced number of technicians offshore. Both will help increase our value proposition for our clients.”

Equinor, an IKM Subsea client, is eager to see how this partnership plays out as it assesses potential future opportunities to utilize Nauticus' technological offerings.

“We are looking forward to seeing the results of the implementation of the Arm on an existing ROV platform,” said Arne Rettedal, Equinor’s leading advisor of Subsea Intervention Systems. “Equinor is focusing on technology that can contribute to reduced costs. The Olympic Arm from Nauticus and the RROV from IKM Subsea are both great examples for this. The combination of the two, and the things this might lead to in the future, are obviously exciting to be a part of.”

 

Related News

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

On Jan. 13, 2022, NOAA’s GOES West satellite captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. (Image: NOAA)

Scientists Struggle to Monitor Tonga Volcano After Massive Underwater Eruption

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend…

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Research: Study Pinpoints 'Twin Triggers' of Triassic Era Marine Life Extinction Event

Curtin-led research has revealed an increase in levels of both acid and hydrogen sulfide in the ocean was the double whammy…

Visual reference of operations by the Sea-Air Integrated Drone. Photo courtesy QYSEA, Prodrone & KDDI

Sea-Air integrated Drone takes off in Japan

Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI, commercial drone manufacturer Prodrone, and underwater robotics firm QYSEA Technology…

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Seatronics Ltd

Seatronics, an Acteon company, specialise in marine electronic equipment rental and sale for a range of applications: geophysical survey; navigation and positioning; oceanographic systems; video inspection; ROV survey; ROV tooling, diving & non destructive testing and computer systems.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Easytrak Pyxis, the Ready-to-Use USBL System with Integrated INS for Motion Compensation and Heading Performance

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news