 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2022

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Credit: Subsea 7

Credit: Subsea 7

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.

Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 to $300 million.

In a brief statement in which it didn't reveal much, Subsea 7 said the contract was for the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of flowlines and umbilicals, offshore West Africa. 

Project management and engineering have started with offshore operations scheduled to take place from H1 2024.

"No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations," Subsea 7 said.


Related News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Credit: NextGeo

NextGeo Taps PanGeo For Detailed Survey on Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Routes

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics Company…

POSH Mallard - Photo by Maurice James Napier/MarineTraffic.com

POSH, Seamec Kick Off Work on ONGC Pipeline Project

Offshore marine services provider POSH, with its consortium partner Seamec, has started work on a subsea installation and…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

Credit: Strohm

Strohm, Petronas Partner Up to Commercialize Thermoplastic Composite Pipes

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) maker Strohm has signed an agreement with Petronas Technology Ventures (PTVSB) part of…

Credit: TMC

TMC, Allseas Wet-test Robotic Nodule Collector Vehicle in Port of Rotterdam

The Metals Company (TMC), a company extracting battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, said it had together with…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Elmeridge Cables Limited

Elmeridge Cables design, manufacture and supply specialist, bespoke cables worldwide, for many applications, to our customers' exact specifications. These include umbilical cables, high-strength tow cables, ships' wiring cables including for radar and navigation systems…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

ETO

● ASM Maritime

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Boat Captain for SEAL Tour

● San Diego, California, United States

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news