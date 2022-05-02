Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.

Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 to $300 million.

In a brief statement in which it didn't reveal much, Subsea 7 said the contract was for the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of flowlines and umbilicals, offshore West Africa.

Project management and engineering have started with offshore operations scheduled to take place from H1 2024.

"No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations," Subsea 7 said.



