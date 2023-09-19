Tuesday, September 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 19, 2023

CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system, for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan. 

CRP Subsea will supply a total of 142 NjordGuard cable protection systems, which will protect all inter array and export cables on the projects.

 Production of the 142 NjordGuards will take place at CRP Subsea's facility in the north-west of England. Installation activities are scheduled for execution in 2024.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will comprise around 65 wind turbines with an individual capacity of 14 MW. The two wind farms are situated 35 and 60 kilometers off the west coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The wind farms are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. It features API qualified materials for abrasion and bend protection and can be deployed within monopile or J-tube interface. 

According to CRP Subsea, NjordGuard is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, and its abrasion resistant, API 17L certified , Uraduct material enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage.

"Most importantly, it facilitates easier installation, reuse, and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety," CRP Subsea said.

Related News

© Fraunhofer IWES Lidar buoy on FINO 3 measuring mast for verification purposes

Germany: Fraunhofer IWES Deploys Wind Lidar Buoys in North Sea to Boost Offshore Wind Expansion

The Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES in Germany has been contracted by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Equinor Taps Ocean Infinity for Floating Wind Farm Site Survey off California

Seabed survey and ocean research company Ocean Infinity has signed a contract with Equinor Wind US LLC, for one of the first…

WES - triangular platform in testing facility - Image credit: Wave Energy Scotland

Floating Platforms of the Future: WES Explores Shared Infrastructure for Wave Energy, Offshore Wind

Wave Energy Scotland (WES), a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), is running tests at the University of…

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Credit: KENC

KENC Building Flange Monopile Upending Tool for Van Oord

KENC has started the construction of a flange monopile upending tool [FMUT] for the Dutch offshore installation company Van…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news