May 13, 2024

SubseaPartner Lands Diving Job at Vår Energi’s Fields Offshore Norway

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured offshore work at the Goliat and Balder fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) for Vår Energi.

The contracts have been awarded by Vår Energi under the existing frame agreement for offshore contingency and diving intervention services.

At the Goliat field, SubseaPartner will execute a continuous 24-hour IMR operation on the Goliat FPSO, with a duration of three weeks.

The operation will utilize the highly efficient Light Diving Craft (LDC) method at a depth range from 15-29 meters of seawater.

Additionally, at the Balder field, SubseaPartner will provide diving intervention contingency and tooling during the scheduled SURF operations on the Balder FPU.

Project management and engineering activities for both operations have already started at SubseaPartner's headquarters in Haugesund, while the offshore activities will be executed during the upcoming summer season, the company said.

Diving personnel and the LDC Venturer spread will be mobilized on the Olympic Ares and Edda Freya.

"These two projects underscore our position as a leading diving contractor in the shallow-deep segment (0 to 50 meters of seawater), improving accessibility and versatility where remote intervention proves challenging or not feasible.

"We aim to deliver 'Life in Field Extension' of floating assets, safeguarding our customers' operability and production targets, while maintaining safety and efficiency," said Anders Remøy Bertelsen, Managing Director of SubseaPartner.

