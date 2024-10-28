Tuesday, October 29, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 28, 2024

Successful Swedish Commissioning for Mini Vibrocorer

(Photo: OSIL)

(Photo: OSIL)

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) engineers have conducted a successful commissioning of yet another of their Mini Vibrocorer systems, this time in Sweden for Sweco, one of Europe’s leading engineering consultancy firms for environmental technology.

The technical demonstration of the self-contained system produced complete samples of 2m in length, and comprehensive training on the use of the sediment corer was also delivered to Sweco staff on site at Goteland, Sweden.

The Mini Vibrocorer is used for sampling dense or compacted sediments in off-grid areas or from vessels of opportunity with restricted handling capabilities. The corer has sufficient battery capacity to power 4 hours of continuous use, and can also be operated from 24VDC 12A vessel supply if available.  

The system has also been designed for ease of deployment from small vessels with a winch or davit system, as the overall deployment/recovery height is only 2.75m. The vibrocorer features a rotational barrel joint, anti return valves and variable speed control of the 5.72kN vibration force for better sample collection.

