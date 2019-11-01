 
November 1, 2019

Saab Supplies PMIS to Port of Pascagoula

Pic: Saab Maritime Traffic Management

Swedish manufacturer Saab has successfully put its PortControl Port Management Information System (PMIS) upgrade into operation at the Port of Pascagoula, on-time and within budget.

According to a press release from the  defense and security company, delivery includes software for management of visits, cargo and billing, as well as an accounts receivable module. The system interfaces with the port’s accounting software.

The Port of Pascagoula is the largest full-service seaport in Mississippi with deep water access. In 2018, the total trade volume through the port was valued at 6.33 billion US dollars.

"We had to deploy the system during the port’s year-end process, and this made it especially challenging", said Tomas Hjelmberg, head of Saab's Maritime Traffic Management Department, "Teamwork with the customer and thorough training of the port’s staff ensured a smooth transition".

Delivering the software on the latest platform ensures optimal support and a better capability to meet the port’s future needs.

“It was time for us to upgrade our current software from Saab that we had been using for the past 14 years", said Joe Abston, Finance Manager of Port of Pascagoula.

"With the newer software, we expect our ship management and billing processes to become the most streamlined that it has ever been by providing time saving measures and accuracy for accounting and reporting data. It is really important to have a software that fits your port rather than your port having to fit the software. We look forward to getting our customers the information and invoicing they need in a timelier manner," Abston added.

