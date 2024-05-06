FET to Supply Work-Class ROV to Mexican Subsea Firm

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from AQUA Exploracion to supply one its ultra compact Perry XLX-C work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROV).

The XLX-C will be equipped with a comprehensive spare parts package to optimize performance and reliability.

The ROV will complement and increase AQUA Exploracion’s existing capabilities and will be used to enhance subsea exploration, inspection, and intervention operations in challenging environments.

The ROV has a 2,000m depth rating and, coupled with compact Dynacon LARS design, and is well suited for inspection, survey repair and subsea maintenance tasks.

Ancillary tools and sensors can also be added to the vehicle for survey and light intervention work. It is equipped to a high specification with a seven-function manipulator arm for complex underwater procedures.

The XLX-C work-class ROV was originally manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire and will be sent to the factory for a thorough refurbishment and re-testing, ensuring it meets the standards.

“We are extremely pleased that our ROV has been chosen to support AQUA Exploracion. The XLX-C WROV is one of the most versatile models on the market and has the capabilities required for the tasks that it will undertake for AQUA Exploracion,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President – KMS and Subsea Robotics.

“We are confident that the integration of the XLX-C work-class ROV into our operations will not only elevate our performance in subsea exploration and intervention but also enhance our reputation as a leading provider of integrated subsea solutions,” added Luis Gamez, AQUA Exploracion, Commercial Director.