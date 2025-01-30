Thursday, January 30, 2025
 
FET to Supply Spain's ACSM with ROV, LARS

The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q2 2025 to ACSM. Image courtesy FET

Forum Energy Technology (FET) won a contract to provide a work class ROV system and a Dynacon Launch and Recovery System (LARS) to ACSM, the Spanish-headquartered global maritime survey and ROV services operator.  

The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q3 2025 to support construction, drilling, pipeline and platform inspection, survey, salvage, cleaning and dredging.  

FET’s XLX EVO II ROV system is equipped with the latest ICE Unity Control System, incorporating remote operations and machine learning.

The ROV is being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
