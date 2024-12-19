Thursday, December 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 19, 2024

US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and Gas Project

(Credit: Koil Energy)

(Credit: Koil Energy)

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract to supply electrical and hydraulic distribution manifolds for a project in West Africa with an undisclosed oil and gas company.

The manifolds will play a critical role in distributing electrical and hydraulic power to regulate the flow of oil and gas through existing subsea infrastructure.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing of the manifolds and related equipment.

The project will be carried out at Koil's facility in Texas, with final delivery estimated for the second half of 2025.

The manifolds will be shipped to the West African site once production is complete.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Perform Fully Remote Subsea Surveys for Petrobras Off Brazil

Petrobras has signed a 175-day addendum to Fugro’s current inspection, repair and maintenance services contract, performed by the Fugro Aquarius…

Exail's Drix USV (Credit: Balao/Exail)

France’s Shom Selects Exail’s Drix USV Hydrographic Drone

The Shom (French Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service) has confirmed the acquisition of the DriX H-8 surface hydrographic drone…

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign

Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded a contract valued at over $10 million for the provision of a…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

Monopile installation operation at CVOW project (Credit: Dominion Energy)

JDR Secures Cabling Work at Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the global subsea cable and umbilical supplier and service provider, has secured a significant contract…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news