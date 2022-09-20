Tuesday, September 20, 2022
 
UKHO supports Montserrat with Seabed Mapping Data Survey

This project is one of three workstreams geared to helping the island meet its international maritime obligations and assist in understanding the marine environment. © Crown copyright 2021 UK Hydrographic Office

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has conducted a seabed mapping data survey in Montserrat to improve the safety of navigation around the island and to help with understanding, managing, and protecting its marine life.

For this project, funded by the UK’s Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (CSSF), the UKHO worked alongside the Montserrat Hydrographic Survey Team to collect data from the waters around the island. 

The UKHO data survey team returned to the UK in early September after spending four weeks gathering information from Montserrat’s nearby waters. The team will now validate the data, before updating any of its navigational products that cover the waters around Montserrat.
The seabed mapping data survey is the latest in a series of projects where the UKHO, through its Overseas Territories Seabed Mapping Program (OTSMP) has collaborated with authorities in Montserrat, a British Overseas Territory. During the past six years, the OTSMP supported local authorities to improve their compliance with international maritime obligations and provided equipment and expertise to undertake seabed mapping surveys.  

