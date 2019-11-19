 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2019

OES: Surge in Tidal Energy in 2020

Henry Jeffrey (Photo: OES)

Henry Jeffrey (Photo: OES)

The last annual report issued by Ocean Energy Systems (OES) highlights significant international investment including $25m pledged by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to support 12 ‘next-generation’ marine energy projects and Wave Energy Scotland committing $9.9 million in two wave energy machines next year.

“In the last 12 months we have seen major progress with global tidal projects achieving extensive operating hours and wave technology progressing in large-scale laboratory and offshore test sites,” said OES chairman Henry Jeffrey from the University of Edinburgh. “A growing range of devices is now being tested in open water with an acceleration of cross-border R&D projects supported by the European Commission.

“OES has also been working closely with the US Department of Energy, Wave Energy Scotland and the European Commission to achieve an internationally accepted approach of performance metrics for ocean energy development. This will be of high value to technology developers, investors and funders. We expect to see many more advances that are positive in 2020 with large investments being made by governments around the world."

The OES was launched in 2001 as a technology collaboration program of the International Energy Agency (IEA). It was created in response to increased ocean wave and tidal current energy activity primarily in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom. The organization now consists of 25 members including specialists from government departments, national energy agencies, as well as research and scientific bodies.



Denmarkenergyenergy development
Email

Related News

© m.mphoto/AdobeStock

DOE Prizes to to Inspire Ocean Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced developments in two new prizes: Waves to Water, which challenges innovators…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

Graph: IEA

Global Offshore Wind Market Grows 30%

The global offshore wind market grew nearly 30% per year between 2010 and 2018, benefiting from rapid technology improvements…

(Photo: Equinor)

New Floating Wind Center Launched

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult launched a new multimillion dollar national Floating Offshore Wind Center of…

Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands Workforce

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news