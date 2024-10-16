Wednesday, October 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 16, 2024

Swedish Firm Lines Up $35M Investment in Its Wave Energy Tech

CorPower C4 wave energy device (Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower C4 wave energy device (Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean has secured $35 million (€32 million) funding in an investment round set up to support the commercial roll out of its wave energy technology.

The Series B1 investment round was led by NordicNinja, the largest Japanese backed VC in Europe, SEB Greentech, the cleantech investment arm of the SEB bank, and EIT InnoEnergy in consortium with Santander Alternative Investments, Iberis Capital and Cisco Investments.

With the latest investment, CorPower Ocean has so far secured $103 million (€95 million) in funding from private and public investors and has demonstrated four generations of its wave energy technology.

Through the demonstrations, according to the company, it has addressed the two main challenges which have held back commercial adoption of wave energy – storm survivability and efficient power generation in normal ocean conditions.

The company currently has operations in Sweden, Norway, Portugal and Scotland, and is expanding to the US West Coast.

To remind, CorPower Ocean conducted ocean trials of its first commercial-scale wave energy device C4 offshore Portugal, verifying all key aspects of the system.

The device has since undergone upgrades ahead of redeployment Aguçadoura in northern Portugal for the new operational phase to demonstrate full power capacity including further advancement in control methods.

Wave farm projects are being developed by customers using CorPower Ocean’s technology along the Atlantic Arc, including sites in Scotland, Ireland, Portugal and Norway.

One project is being developed by Ireland’s state-owned energy supplier, ESB, off the coast of County Clare, following two decades of investigating a wide variety of technologies.

The pre-commercial phase of the EU-backed Saoirse Wave project, will involve CorPower Ocean wave energy converters as part of a CorPack cluster.

“Today’s announcement follows breakthrough results reported earlier this year from the firm’s ocean demonstration at the Aguçadoura site in northern Portugal, where the CorPower C4 became the first commercial scale wave device to successfully demonstrate the ability to survive the biggest Atlantic storms combined with a large power generation capacity with respect to the size and cost of equipment.

“This financing combined with the technology breakthrough recently reported delivers a firm message about wave energy’s readiness for widescale adoption and its key role in the global energy transition,” said Patrik Möller, CorPower Ocean Co-Founder and CEO.

Related News

The D10 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Balao)

Inyanga Takes Over Sabella’s D10 Tidal Energy Turbine

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has taken over the operatorship of D10 tidal energy turbine in France, deployed in the Fromveur Passage…

(Credit: NSTA)

NSTA and Crown Estate to Increase Collaboration on UK Seabed Management

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and The Crown Estate have confirmed published a new Statement of Intent to confirm…

(Credit: Mocean Energy)

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Scottish ocean energy company Mocean Energy and global controls technology specialists Proserv have signed a working partnership…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets 4D Survey Job in Southern Atlantic

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a baseline 4D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic region with an…

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news