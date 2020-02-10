 
February 10, 2020

SBG Systems Expands in Asia

Photo: SBG Systems

Photo: SBG Systems

SBG Systems has opened a new subsidiary in Singapore. Located in the center of the city, this new office brings sales and technical support to the Asian region.

SBG Systems is a supplier of MEMS-based IMU and inertial navigation systems for land, air, and marine applications. The company has been working and developing its sales distribution channels in Asia for many years and has decided to bring sales and technical support closer to its clients and distributors by implanting a subsidiary in Singapore.

