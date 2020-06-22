SBG Systems Unveils New Line of Miniature Inertial Sensors

SBG Systems introduced the third generation of its line of miniature inertial sensors called the Ellipse Series. This renewed product line benefits from a 64bit architecture allowing high precision signal processing. All the INS/GNSS now embed a dual-frequency, quad constellations GNSS receiver for centimetric position and higher orientation accuracy.

The Ellipse Series line is composed of four models: the Ellipse-A is a motion sensor, the Ellipse-E provides navigation with an external GNSS receiver, the Ellipse-N is a single antenna RTK GNSS/INS and the Ellipse-D is a dual-antenna RTK GNSS/INS. With its new 64-bit architecture, the Ellipse Series third generation enables the use of high precision algorithms and technology used in high-end inertial systems such as rejection filters, FIR filtering, etc. All Ellipse miniature INS are now RTK-enabled without extra cost and output raw data for post-processing. All these features are made possible in small and robust aluminum enclosure box version, but also in the 17-gram OEM version.

With its dual frequency RTK GNSS receiver, the Ellipse-D provides a centimetric position. Dual frequency provides a more robust heading and position computation than single frequency receivers. It allows better performance in attitude (0.05°) and in heading (0.2°). With its dual-antenna capability, Ellipse-D provides precise heading in a few seconds, in all dynamic conditions, and even in challenging GNSS conditions. It is also immune to magnetic disturbances. Ellipse-D is quad-constellation, meaning it could use simultaneously satellites from GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, and GALILEO for more signal availability in challenging navigation conditions.

Designed with high quality industrial-grade components, Ellipse inertial sensors are highly tested and calibrated in dynamic and temperature for a consistent and repeatable behavior in all conditions. Highly reliable, the Ellipse Series sensors come with a two-year warranty.

All Ellipse marine versions output a 5cm heave, that adjusts automatically to the wave period. Fusion with DVL could be an additional performance enhancement for real-time navigation. This sensor could be easily integrated into marine projects thanks to compatibility with numerous industry software (TSS1, PASHR, INDYN protocols). Ellipse is the smallest heave sensor at this level of performance, and the OEM version allows the tightest integrations.



