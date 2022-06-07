 
New Wave Media

June 7, 2022

AI Set to Tackle Jetty and Port Corrosion Across WA

Copyright Sergey Nivens/AdobeStock

Copyright Sergey Nivens/AdobeStock

A team of researchers led by Curtin University have joined forces to develop an artificial intelligence tool to improve the maintenance of marine structures such as jetties and ports impacted by corrosion.

The joint project, led by the Curtin Corrosion Center, has received funding from SmartCrete CRC to deploy the new monitoring tool and to look at better ways to repair ageing marine structures built with commonly used engineering materials such as reinforced concrete.

Lead researcher Dr Mobin Salasi, from the Curtin Corrosion Center, said marine structures commonly corrode due to their exposure to harsh conditions, including the salt water ‘splash zone’ where the movement of water plus high levels of oxygen and chlorides induce the perfect corrosive environment.

“Each year, 30 billion tonnes of concrete are used for construction, and some of the structures subject to harsh conditions, such as the ocean, which can have a significant impact on their strength and capability to last,” Dr Salasi said.

“The cost of corrosion-related infrastructure in Australia is currently estimated to be $8 billion and can lead to loss of functionality, high maintenance costs, and in rare extreme situations, catastrophic failures causing injuries. All of these factors mean regular inspections and maintenance are important preventative measures.

“This project will address the problem from two fronts – monitoring and repair. Concrete corrosion is a complex multifactorial phenomenon, so the team will develop a new AI-based decision-making tool that will be fed data and images on the marine structures and then the algorithm will produce reports of high-risk areas for the port authorities, so the maintenance strategies can be scheduled. We will also look at a better repair solution to lengthen the life and extend the inspection interval for these structures.”

Professor Mariano Iannuzzi, Director of the Curtin Corrosion Centre, said this is an exciting opportunity for researchers from multiple organisations to come together to find better solutions for a common problem in the construction industry.

“Marine structures are an integral part of shipping and transport industries, so it is paramount that these structures are maintained to ensure no other flow-on impacts. In collaboration with Dr Amin Chegenizadeh and Dr Masood Khan from Curtin’s School of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, we will tackle the issue by monitoring the structures and addressing any concerns before it is too late,” Professor Iannuzzi said.

“Our partners will work together on this innovative and intelligent tool, which will lead to cost savings in the long term, while also helping to reduce the environmental impact caused by these corroded structures.”

The partnership is built upon an existing project involving the Curtin Corrosion Center and Fremantle Ports. The research will assist Fremantle Port Authority and Southern Ports in proactively monitoring corrosion of ageing infrastructure and exploring the suitability of maintenance tools and products. Monitoring novel concrete chemistries will be assessed as part of this project supported by Parchem Construction Supplies.

Copyright paulbriden/AdobeStock

