 
New Wave Media

July 3, 2024

Deep Dive Talks with Victor Vescovo

On this episode of Deep Dive, host Rhonda Moniz speaks with Victor Vescovo, an accomplished explorer, investor and retired naval officer who has conquered the highest peaks and the deepest ocean trenches. Join us as we uncover this remarkable explorer's motivations, challenges and triumphs.

Related News

MTR100: Profiling Subea Leaders - Apply Today!

In its September/October 2024 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 19th Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Installation of Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Export Cables in Full Swing

Boskalis’ cable-laying barge Giant 7 has started the installation of the second and final nearshore export cable for the…

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic…

Photo of muddy mixed sediment in Halls Bay, Newfoundland in 1990. (Natural Resources Canada)

New Research Sheds Lights on the Huge Carbon Store in Canada’s Seabed

Protecting and effectively managing oceans and seabeds are crucial in the fight against climate change.Oceans have absorbed…

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

Source: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Pays Tribute to Doug Webb

Douglas Webb, an esteemed Oceanographer Emeritus from Woods Hole, MA, and founder of Teledyne Webb Research, received recognition…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news