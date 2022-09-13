Tuesday, September 13, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 13, 2022

Tanjung Offshore Services Wins Two-Year Subsea Inspection Contract with Petronas Carigali

Image for illustration only - Credit: Shane/AdobeStock

Image for illustration only - Credit: Shane/AdobeStock

Malaysian energy industry solutions provider T7 Global said recently that its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services had received a two-year contract from Petronas Carigali for subsea inspection services.

The contract, effective until August 2024, will see Tanjung Offshore provide platform-based underwater inspection services by utilizing mini remotely
operated vehicles (“Mini-ROV”) for over 30 offshore structures such as jackets and pipelines in Malaysia.

T7 Global Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Kay Zhuin said: "This is our third mini-ROV contract, with the previous contracts awarded by Petronas and Pioneer Pegasus Sdn Bhd in 2019 and 2021, respectively, for a total of 15 platforms inspection works."

"We are honored and thankful for this latest award from PETRONAS, which shows the confidence and acknowledgment of the feasibility of our Mini-ROV solution. The Mini-ROV business is anticipated to provide annual recurring revenue for T7 Global. We view this as a long-term sustainable business where technology plays a vital role in transforming the way we perform inspection and maintenance works.

"T7 Global presents an innovative underwater inspection and maintenance approach in the region and welcomes offshore operators to consider our solution."

According to T7, the Mini-ROV is one of the company's early initiatives, having begun as a trial project in 2019 through its offshore construction services segment, where the company integrates compact robotic inspection technology into underwater operations. 

"Offshore structures are required to undergo regular inspection tests to verify their structural stability and T7 Global is able to cater to this market in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. By utilizing its Mini-ROV for underwater inspections and maintenance services, T7 Global’s clients will enjoy valuable time and cost savings as compared to the conventional underwater inspection coupled with marine vessels," T7 Global said.

Related News

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

GRAND CANYON II - Credit:Thomas Bøen Alme/MarineTraffic.com

Helix, Volstad Agree Long Term Charters for Construction Support Vessel Duo

Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, the U.K. Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, and the Norwegian shipowner…

FlatFish - Credit: Saipem (supplied)

Oil Spill Response Limited to Use Saipem's FlatFish Drone

Italian oilfield services giant Saipem and Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) have signed an extension of their existing Services…

Credit: Bangor University

Oceanographers Call for Study on Impact of Floating Wind on Shelf Seas Mixing and Marine Life

While floating wind farms are seen as the next big thing in the renewable energy industry as they can be installed further…

Marcus Smedley (Photo: DTI)

Smedley Named President, COO at Deepsea Technologies Inc.

Marcus Smedley has been named president and chief operating officer of Deepsea Technologies, Inc. (DTI). The Houston-based…

Andy Goldstein (Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Promotes Goldstein to COO

Underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology company VideoRay announced it has promoted Andy Goldstein to chief operating officer.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OneOcean Corporation

OneOcean Corporation is changing the way big spatial data is managed, accessed and exchanged around the world. OneOcean’s ClipCard presents a rich abstract of source data that can be viewed and shared anywhere, giving users an instant understanding of what complex data contain…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news