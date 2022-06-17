TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production Systems for TotalEnergies' CLOV3 Project Offshore Angola

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has won a contract with TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply subsea production systems for the CLOV3 development in Block 17, offshore Angola.

TechnipFMC said the contract was a “significant” one, which for TechnipFMC means it is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

This is the first contract under the companies’ new framework agreement covering subsea trees for brownfield developments in Block 17 in Angola. The CLOV3 contract includes what TechnipFMC calls Subsea 2.0 trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers and services.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC said the framework agreement and the CLOV3 contract were the result of several years of collaboration to standardize subsea production equipment and optimize subsea developments.

According to TechnipFMC, Subsea 2.0 products use standardized components that are pre-engineered and qualified, which allows equipment to be rapidly configured according to each project’s specific requirements. This optimizes the engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, thus reducing the time to first oil and/or gas.