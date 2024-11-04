TechnipFMC and Prysmian Form Floating Wind Partnership

TechnipFMC and Prysmian have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore wind to help meet growing demand for renewable electricity.

The collaboration agreement brings together the technologies and competencies of these two offshore industry leaders, providing the unique capabilities to pioneer a complete water column solution, from seabed to ocean surface.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of TechnipFMC’s system design and integration capabilities in dynamic offshore applications with Prysmian’s experience in the production and installation of subsea power cable systems.

The companies aim to deliver the optimized solution through a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) commercial model.

Integrated execution of this new solution - which includes mooring and anchoring and both dynamic inter-array and export cable systems – is expected to improve project economics and derisk execution plans.

“This agreement is a great example of a solid cooperation between two industry leaders. Prysmian’s leadership is defined by our unwavering commitment to innovation. Our tailor-made solutions for customers reinforce our capabilities to deliver groundbreaking technology worldwide, helping to drive the global energy transition,” said Massimo Battaini, CEO at Prysmian.

“We are excited to partner with Prysmian, the worldwide leader in cabling solutions for the energy transition and digital transformation.

“The collaboration strengthens both companies’ position in this emerging market by providing an integrated solution that accelerates time to first power and reduces cost, while improving overall system reliability. This innovative subsea offering will create significant value for our customers and further differentiate TechnipFMC as the leading architect for offshore energy,” added Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO at TechnipFMC.