April 20, 2022

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Credit: TechnipFMC

Credit: TechnipFMC

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract with Wintershall Dea Norge AS for its Maria revitalization project, offshore Norway. For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

The project will increase output at the existing Maria field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract includes subsea trees, spools, jumpers, and flexible pipes. 

The revitalization project will tie in an additional lightweight six-slot integrated template structures (ITS). The two existing templates in the Maria field are part of TechnipFMC’s installed base and began production in 2017.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "This iEPCI award is built on our ability to leverage our integrated front end engineering and design (iFEED™) model. Through early engagement, we optimized the field layout and maximized the benefits of integrated project execution. Our involvement helped reduce the carbon footprint of the revitalization project by modifying existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for an additional 4,000 meters of pipe.”

