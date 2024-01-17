Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project in the Mad Dog field.

TechnipFMC will install pipe and an umbilical, tying back three new wells to the Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

For TechnipFMC, a significant contract is between $75 million and $250 million. This award was included in fourth quarter 2023 Subsea inbound orders.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will also manufacture and install pipeline end terminations.

“We have a long-standing relationship with bp, underpinned by close collaboration. This partnership, combined with our robust installation and execution capabilities, enables us to meet bp’s schedule to extend the production in the Mad Dog field,” said Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC.

BP started production from its Argos offshore platform in Gulf of Mexico bac in April.

With a gross production capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day, Argos is BP’s fifth platform in the Gulf of Mexico and the first new BP-operated production facility in the region since 2008.

Argos is the centerpiece of BP’s Mad Dog Phase 2 project, which extends the life of the super-giant oil field discovered in 1998.

BP is the operator with 60.5% working interest, with co-owners Woodside Energy (23.9%) and Union Oil Company of California, an affiliate of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (15.6%). 

Enhancing Seafloor Mapping and 3D Modeling: The Role of ROVs in Photogrammetry
